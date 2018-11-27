Turkish Airlines announces purchase of three Boeing 777 freighters

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. aerospace leader Boeing Company said Monday that Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines has placed an order for three more 777 freighters to expand its long-haul freighter fleet.

Boeing said the new order came a few days after Turkish Airlines posted record double-digit profits for the first nine months of 2018 due to strong passenger and cargo demand.

The Turkish carrier's air freight business increased 25 percent in tonnage terms, with its revenue growin ...