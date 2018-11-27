Thomas Cook cuts profit forecast again due to weak British market

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - British holiday company Thomas

Cook cut its forecast for full-year underlying operating

profit on Tuesday, the second downgrade in two months, and

suspended its dividend due to a particularly weak home market.

The company said it now expected to report a figure of 250

million pounds ($320 million), down 58 million pounds on the

previous year and below the target of 280 million pounds it set

in September.

($1 = 0.7823 pounds)

