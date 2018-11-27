Thomas Cook cuts profit forecast again due to weak British market
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - British holiday company Thomas
Cook cut its forecast for full-year underlying operating
profit on Tuesday, the second downgrade in two months, and
suspended its dividend due to a particularly weak home market.
The company said it now expected to report a figure of 250
million pounds ($320 million), down 58 million pounds on the
previous year and below the target of 280 million pounds it set
in September.
($1 = 0.7823 pounds)
(R ...
