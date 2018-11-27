Entertainment-Malaysia-US-film-Disney-Fox-court

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Lawsuit against Disney, Fox hits Malaysian casino operator's shares

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - Shares in Malaysian casino operator Genting fell nearly 19 percent Tuesday after it sued The Walt Disney Co. and 21st Century Fox for allegedly abandoning a project to build a theme park in the country.

The $1 billion lawsuit, filed in the US District Court in Los Angeles, alleges that Disney and Fox ...