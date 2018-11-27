U.S. Cyber Monday online sales to reach record 7.8 bln USD

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. consumers are on track to spend 7.8 billion U.S. dollars in online shopping on Cyber Monday, up 18.3 percent from last year, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks 80 percent of online transactions at 100 of the largest retailers in the United States.

Cyber Monday, which falls on the first Monday after Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, is considered the biggest online shopping day of the year. Last year, it hit a record 6.6 billion dollars in online sales.

