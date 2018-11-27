AccorHotels sticks to goals for future earnings growth
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - AccorHotels, Europe's
largest hotels company, on Tuesday reaffirmed its financial
targets for future earnings growth helped by acquisitions and
cost controls.
The French company said it was sticking to its target to
double its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation) to the 1.2 billion euros ($1.36 billion) level
by 2022.
It also said it expected cost controls and stable capital
expenditure levels to ...
