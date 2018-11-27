AccorHotels sticks to goals for future earnings growth

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - AccorHotels, Europe's

largest hotels company, on Tuesday reaffirmed its financial

targets for future earnings growth helped by acquisitions and

cost controls.

The French company said it was sticking to its target to

double its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation

and amortisation) to the 1.2 billion euros ($1.36 billion) level

by 2022.

It also said it expected cost controls and stable capital

expenditure levels to ...