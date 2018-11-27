China-accident 2ndlead

Seven dead in China as car drives onto sidewalk

Beijing, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - A car drove onto a sidewalk in southwest China on Tuesday, killing seven people and injuring another four, police said, days after another driver deliberately rammed into schoolchildren in the country's northeast.

The driver has been detained and the cause of the incident in Leshan, a city in Sichuan province, is under investigation, police said in a statement.

The injured ha ...