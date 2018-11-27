2nd LD-Writethru: China's industrial profits up 13.6 pct in first ten months

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Profits of China's major industrial firms grew 13.6 percent year on year in the first 10 months of 2018, down from the 14.7-percent expansion for the January-September period, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Tuesday.

Profit in 34 of the 41 sectors surveyed increased compared with one year earlier, unchanged from that for January-September, according to the NBS.

In October, combined profits at industrial firms with an annual revenue of more than 20 millio ...