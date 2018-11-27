Tycoon from China's Hong Kong donates 3.25 mln USD to Australian cancer trial

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SYDNEY, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The founder of China's Hong Kong-based industry conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings, Li Ka-shing, has donated 4.5 million Australian dollars (3.25 million U.S. dollars) to a world-first immunotherapy trial in Australia.

Targeted to mesothelioma and advanced pancreatic cancer sufferers, the trial is also expected to hold huge potential for a range of other diseases including lung, ovarian and breast cancers.

Named the Li Ka-shing Cell and Gene Therapy Initiative, the pr ...