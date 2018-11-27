Party's over: As margins tumble, China steel mills brace for hard times

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Manolo Serapio Jr and Muyu Xu

MANILA/BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Chinese steel producers

ran up losses for the first time in three years this month as

prices slid into a bear market on weak demand and near-record

supply, ending years of solid profit margins.

And with the world's No. 2 economy cooling and facing

increased risks from a growing trade war with the United States,

China's steelmakers are likely to feel more pain unless Beijing

launches fresh stim ...