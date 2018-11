Ukraine-Russia-Germany-conflict

URGENT Putin has 'serious concern' over Ukraine martial law

Moscow, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed "serious concern" over Ukraine's decision to impose martial law, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday, after a confrontation at sea between the two countries.

In a phone conversation with Chancellor Angela Merkel, Putin said he hoped the German leader could intervene to prevent Kiev from taking "reckless" actions.

Putin "expressed a serious concern ...