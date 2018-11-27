ElSalvador-US-migration-crime-poverty FOCUS

Social media spreads hope and fear among Central America migrants

By Florence PANOUSSIAN

San Salvador, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - As a group of migrants prepare to form a new caravan to set out from El Salvador for the promised land of the United States, eager participants exchange messages over social media.

How will they cross the border? What should they bring? Mothers and their children, youngste ...