DRG jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Raipur, Nov 27 (PTI) A District Reserve Guard jawan was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) laid by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The explosion took place around 1.30 am in a forest near Rangapara village in Chintagufa area, about 500 km from here, when a DRG team was returning after carrying out an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official told PTI.

Several teams of the Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve G ...