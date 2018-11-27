European consumer groups want regulators to act against Google tracking
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Consumer agencies in the
Netherlands, Poland and five other European Union countries
asked privacy regulators on Tuesday to take action against
Google for allegedly tracking the movements of
millions of users in breach of the bloc's new privacy law.
Google is already facing a lawsuit in the United States for
allegedly tracking phone users regardless of privacy settings.
The consumer groups, which included those in t ...
Subscribe