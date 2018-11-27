European consumer groups want regulators to act against Google tracking

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Consumer agencies in the

Netherlands, Poland and five other European Union countries

asked privacy regulators on Tuesday to take action against

Google for allegedly tracking the movements of

millions of users in breach of the bloc's new privacy law.

Google is already facing a lawsuit in the United States for

allegedly tracking phone users regardless of privacy settings.

The consumer groups, which included those in t ...