The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

European consumer groups want regulators to act against Google tracking

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Consumer agencies in the
Netherlands, Poland and five other European Union countries
asked privacy regulators on Tuesday to take action against
Google for allegedly tracking the movements of
millions of users in breach of the bloc's new privacy law.
Google is already facing a lawsuit in the United States for
allegedly tracking phone users regardless of privacy settings.
The consumer groups, which included those in t ...

 

