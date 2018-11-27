BC-US--Film-Gotham Award, 0726
'The Rider' tops Gotham Awards, kicking off awards season
By JAKE COYLE<
AP Film Writer<
NEW YORK (AP) - In the first major soiree of Hollywood's awards season, Chloe Zhao's elegiac, lyrical Western "The Rider" took best feature film at the 28th annual Gotham Awards.
It was a surprising, but far from baffling conclusion to the Gothams, the Ne ...
