Fbl-JPN-GER-ESP-Kagawa

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Borussia Dortmund's struggling Kagawa eyes Spain move

=(File Picture)=

Tokyo, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - Attacking midfielder Shinji Kagawa, one of Japan's most successful footballing exports, on Tuesday made a passionate plea for a transfer to Spain as he struggles with German outfit Borussia Dortmund.

Kagawa was a key part of the celebrated Dortmund side that won back-to-back Bundesliga titles at the start of the decade but has found himself unable to get regular first-team football under Luci ...