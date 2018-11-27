Basket-NBA

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Wizards overcome Harden's 54 points to beat Rockets

Los Angeles, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - John Wall scored six of his 36 points in overtime as the Washington Wizards outlasted the Houston Rockets 135-131 in overtime on Monday despite James Harden's season-high 54 points.

Bradley Beal equalled his season-best with 32 points and Markieff Morris finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Wall had two baskets in the extra period and dished out 11 assists.

Harden scored 12 points in the first quarter ...