BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN - Rupee sheds 15 paise against US dollar in early trade

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) The rupee depreciated by 15 paise to 71.02 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday at the interbank foreign exchange, after US President Donald Trump suggested a tariff hike on Chinese goods.

The domestic unit opened weak in line with other Asian currencies after Trump Monday said that for any trade deal China has to treat his country "fairly".

"Here's what the bottom line is: China has to treat us fairly. They haven't been. They have to treat us fairly," Trump told r ...