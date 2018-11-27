In open letter, scientists in China say baby gene editing "crazy"

SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - More than 100 scientists, most

of them in China, have condemned as "crazy" and unethical a

geneticist's claim that he altered the genes of twin girls born

this month to create the first gene-edited babies.

In an open letter circulating online, the scientists said

the use of CRISPR-Cas9 technology to edit the genes of human

embryos was risky, unjustified and harmed the reputation and

development of the biomedical community in China.

...