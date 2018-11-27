The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

In open letter, scientists in China say baby gene editing "crazy"

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - More than 100 scientists, most
of them in China, have condemned as "crazy" and unethical a
geneticist's claim that he altered the genes of twin girls born
this month to create the first gene-edited babies.
In an open letter circulating online, the scientists said
the use of CRISPR-Cas9 technology to edit the genes of human
embryos was risky, unjustified and harmed the reputation and
development of the biomedical community in China.
