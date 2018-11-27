HongKong-China-gambling-Landing-stocks

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Casino operator soars 45% in Hong Kong as missing boss returns

Hong Kong, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - Shares in an Asian casino operator soared more than 40 percent in Hong Kong on Tuesday after it said its tycoon head, who suddenly went missing in August, had "resumed his duties".

Landing International Development said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late Monday that Yang Zhihui has returned to his roles as chairman and executive director.

At the time of his disappearance, mainland n ...