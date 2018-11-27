Timberwolves hold off Cavs for 3rd straight win
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on Monday to lead
the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves to a 102-95 win over Cleveland.
Robert Covington scored 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field,
including 4 for 7 from 3-point range. Derrick Rose came off the Minnesota
bench and continued to shoot well, hitting 6 of 13 and finishing with 12
points and four assists.
Since the trade of All-Star guard Jimmy Butler, the Timberwolves are 6-2.
Kyle Kor ...
