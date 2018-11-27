Timberwolves hold off Cavs for 3rd straight win

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on Monday to lead

the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves to a 102-95 win over Cleveland.

Robert Covington scored 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field,

including 4 for 7 from 3-point range. Derrick Rose came off the Minnesota

bench and continued to shoot well, hitting 6 of 13 and finishing with 12

points and four assists.

Since the trade of All-Star guard Jimmy Butler, the Timberwolves are 6-2.

Kyle Kor ...