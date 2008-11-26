US-TRUMP-26/11 - US stands with India in its quest for justice for 26/11: Trump By Lalit K Jha

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Washington, Nov 27 (PTI) On the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attack, President Donald Trump Monday said that the United States stands with the people of India in their quest for justice.

In the barbaric attack unleashed on November 26, 2008 by 10 LeT terrorists from Pakistan, 166 people, six of whom were US nationals, were killed.

"On the ten-year anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack, the U.S. stands with the people of India in their quest for justice," Trump tweeted.

"The a ...