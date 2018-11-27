BC-HKN--NHL Capsules, 0571

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Wilson scores 2 as Caps beat Islanders, ex-coach Trotz 4-1<

AP Photo NYAH103-1126181911, NYAH118-1126182126<

Eds: Should stand. With AP Photos.<

By The Associated Press<

NEW YORK (AP) - Tom Wilson scored twice, Braden Holtby stopped 32 shots and the Washington Capitals beat the New York Islanders and former coach Barry Trotz 4-1 Monday night for their season-high sixth straight win.

Nic Dowd and Alex Ovechkin also scored for Washington, which won after giving up the first goal ...