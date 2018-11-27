The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Couple, sons to be arraigned in Ohio family slayings of 8<
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - Four members of a family charged with killing eight people from another Ohio family will be arraigned separately, starting Tuesday with the suspect who shared a daughter with one of the victims.
Twenty-six-year-old Edward "Jake" Wagner is set for arraignment in court in Waverly, in southern ...

 

© Copyright NAMPA Tuesday 27th of November 2018 08:00:05 PM. All rights reserved.