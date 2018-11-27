The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 2-Airbnb hires Amazon veteran as CFO ahead of potential IPO

(Adds another Amazon executive departure)
Nov 26 (Reuters) - Home-renting company Airbnb Inc on Monday
hired Amazon.com Inc veteran Dave Stephenson as chief
financial officer (CFO), ahead of a widely anticipated initial
public offering next year.
Stephenson's departure was followed by the exit of another
Amazon veteran, Jason Warnick, who is leaving the e-commerce
giant to become CFO at online brokerage startup Robinhood.
Stephenson will start in early January ...

 

