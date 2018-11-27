UPDATE 2-Airbnb hires Amazon veteran as CFO ahead of potential IPO

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds another Amazon executive departure)

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Home-renting company Airbnb Inc on Monday

hired Amazon.com Inc veteran Dave Stephenson as chief

financial officer (CFO), ahead of a widely anticipated initial

public offering next year.

Stephenson's departure was followed by the exit of another

Amazon veteran, Jason Warnick, who is leaving the e-commerce

giant to become CFO at online brokerage startup Robinhood.

Stephenson will start in early January ...