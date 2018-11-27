BC-HKN--Blue Jackets-Red, 0305

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Blue Jackets start strong, end with 7-5 win over Red Wings<

AP Photo MIPS103-1126182052, MIPS104-1126182053, MIPS107-1126182135<

Eds: APNewsNow. Blue Jackets 7, Red Wings 5. With AP Photos.<

By LARRY LAGE<

AP Hockey Writer<

DETROIT (AP) - Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals to help the Columbus Blue Jackets hold on for a 7-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

The Blue Jackets led 3-0 after the first period and led by four goals in the second.

Detroit ral ...