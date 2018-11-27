Over 500 teachers from China, UK exchange math teaching methods

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Over the past four years, more than 500 teachers from China and the United Kingdom have participated in an exchange program enabling both sides to learn from each other's math teaching methods, local media reported Tuesday.

Launched in 2014, the UK-China Math Teachers' Exchange and Cooperation Program saw its fifth round kick off this year. A total of 86 math teachers from primary schools in the UK arrived at Shanghai Normal University on Monday for a two-week program, acc ...