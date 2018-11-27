UPDATE 5-Trump urges Mexico to send migrants home after border clash
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds Trump comments, Mexican diplomatic note, DHS statement)
By Susan Heavey and Lizbeth Diaz
WASHINGTON/TIJUANA, Mexico, Nov 26 (Reuters) - President
Donald Trump said on Monday Mexico should send Central American
migrants seeking asylum in the United States back to their
homelands, a day after U.S. authorities shut the country's
busiest border crossing and fired tear gas into a crowd there.
Sunday's incident happened after a group of migrants in the
Mexican ...
Subscribe