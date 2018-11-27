The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Lifestyle-Switzerland-Christianity-women FEATURE

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

In the #MeToo era, theologians publish 'Women's Bible'
By Eloi ROUYER
=(Video+Picture)=
ATTENTION - Pictures by Fabrice Coffrini, Video by Eloi Rouyer ///
Geneva, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - Tired of seeing their holy texts used to justify the subjugation of women, a group of feminist theologians from across the Protestant-Catholic divide have joined forces to draft "A Women's Bible".
As the #MeToo movement continues to expose sexual abuse across cultures and industries, some scholars ...

 

