Lifestyle-Switzerland-Christianity-women FEATURE

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

In the #MeToo era, theologians publish 'Women's Bible'

By Eloi ROUYER

=(Video+Picture)=

ATTENTION - Pictures by Fabrice Coffrini, Video by Eloi Rouyer ///

Geneva, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - Tired of seeing their holy texts used to justify the subjugation of women, a group of feminist theologians from across the Protestant-Catholic divide have joined forces to draft "A Women's Bible".

As the #MeToo movement continues to expose sexual abuse across cultures and industries, some scholars ...