Climate-energy-UN-COP24-Malawi-lake FEATURE

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Receding Malawi lake lays bare cost of climate change

By Jack McBrams

=(Picture+Video)=

ATTENTION - Photos by Amos Gumulira. Video by George Ntonya ///

Zomba, Malawi, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - Just four months ago, the fishing harbour at Kachulu on the western shores of Lake Chilwa in Malawi was bustling with fishermen and traders haggling over the catch of the day.

Today hundreds of fishing boats sit marooned on cracked, dry mud as vultures fly above the shores of the once producti ...