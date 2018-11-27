Markets-world WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Asian markets mixed as Trump threatens to ramp up trade war

=(File Picture)=

Hong Kong, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - Asian markets were mixed Tuesday as dealers focused on crunch G20 talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, with the US president warning he will ramp up his trade war with China if the two do not reach a deal.

With the economic superpowers in the middle of an increasingly bitter standoff, there are hopes the two leaders will be able to work out an agreement that brings them back f ...