OECD-economy-indicator FOCUS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

OECD paper calls for alternative economic measures

Paris, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - Prominent economists called Tuesday for an alternative measure of economic well-being, arguing in an OECD-backed work that the current focus on gross domestic product (GDP) is insufficient.

"There is no simple way of representing every aspect of well-being in a single number in the way GDP describes market economic output," the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said in a "short book" authored by we ...