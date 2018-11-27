Chinese president leaves for Spain, Argentina, Panama, Portugal visits, G20 summit

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping left Beijing Tuesday for state visits to Spain, Argentina, Panama and Portugal, and the 13th Group of 20 (G20) summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Xi was invited to pay the visits by Spanish King Felipe VI, Argentine President Mauricio Macri, Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. He was invited to attend the G20 summit by Argentine President Mauricio Macri.

Xi's entourage includes his wife Peng L ...