The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

REFILE-UPDATE 1-China's industrial profit growth cools again in October

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Refiles to specify profit growth in headline and 1st
paragraph, and to remove extraneous punctuation in 1st
paragraph)
* October industrial profits +3.6 pct y/y vs September's
+4.1 pct
* Slowdown due to easing inflation, high base - stats bureau
* Jan-Oct profit +13.6 pct y/y, compared to Jan-Sept's +14.7
pct
BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Profit growth at China's
industrial firms slumped for a sixth straight month in October
as demand cooled further ...

 

Tuesday 27th of November 2018