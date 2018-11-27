Alibaba's Jack Ma is a Communist Party member, China state paper reveals

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Jack Ma, the head of e-commerce

giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and China's best-known

capitalist, is a Communist Party member, the official Party

newspaper said on Monday, debunking a public assumption the

billionaire was politically unattached.

The People's Daily revealed Ma's Party membership in a list

of 100 people it said had helped drive the country "reform and

opening up" process. Ma is China's richest man with a fortune of

