Alibaba's Jack Ma is a Communist Party member, China state paper reveals
SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Jack Ma, the head of e-commerce
giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and China's best-known
capitalist, is a Communist Party member, the official Party
newspaper said on Monday, debunking a public assumption the
billionaire was politically unattached.
The People's Daily revealed Ma's Party membership in a list
of 100 people it said had helped drive the country "reform and
opening up" process. Ma is China's richest man with a fortune of
