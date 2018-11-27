The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Alibaba's Jack Ma is a Communist Party member, China state paper reveals

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Jack Ma, the head of e-commerce
giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and China's best-known
capitalist, is a Communist Party member, the official Party
newspaper said on Monday, debunking a public assumption the
billionaire was politically unattached.
The People's Daily revealed Ma's Party membership in a list
of 100 people it said had helped drive the country "reform and
opening up" process. Ma is China's richest man with a fortune of
...

 

