US-Mexico-migrants WRAP-update
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Mexico deports scores of Central American migrants
By Yemeli Ortega, Said Betanzos
=(Picture+Video+Graphic)=
ATTENTION - RECASTS, UPDATES with Trump quotes ///
Tijuana, Mexico, Nov 26, 2018 (AFP) - Mexico deported scores of Central American migrants arrested after hundreds forced their way through a Mexican police blockade and headed for the United States but were met with tear gas and rubber bullets.
Around 500 men, women and children, part of a caravan of roughly 5,000 mainly ...
Subscribe