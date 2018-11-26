US-Mexico-migrants WRAP-update

Mexico deports scores of Central American migrants

By Yemeli Ortega, Said Betanzos

Tijuana, Mexico, Nov 26, 2018 (AFP) - Mexico deported scores of Central American migrants arrested after hundreds forced their way through a Mexican police blockade and headed for the United States but were met with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Around 500 men, women and children, part of a caravan of roughly 5,000 mainly ...