Canada-US-economy-manufacturing-automobile-layoffs-politics REAX

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Canadian workers slam GM plant closure as 'slap in face'

By Lars Hagberg

=(Picture+File video)=

Oshawa, Canada, Nov 26, 2018 (AFP) - Canadian auto workers walked off the job in protest Monday as General Motors said it would shutter a plant that has been a fixture of Oshawa, Ontario since 1953 -- drawing protests from union bosses and the country's prime minister.

News of the pending shutdown came as part of a massive restructuring announced earlier by the US auto giant that includes ...