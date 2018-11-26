Britain-EU-Brexit-politics-US-Trump-economy

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Trump warns Brexit may harm UK-US trade

=(Picture)=

Washington, Nov 26, 2018 (AFP) - President Donald Trump warned Monday that the deal taking Britain out of the European Union may inadvertently hamper trade between London and Washington.

"Sounds like a great deal for the EU," he said at the White House, before adding that "we have to take a look at seriously whether or not the UK is allowed to trade."

"You know, right now, if you look at the deal, they may not be able to trade with ...