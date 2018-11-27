ANC wants Tshwane Speaker's "illegal decision" set aside

Contributed by NAMPA / ANA.

ANC wants Tshwane Speaker's "illegal decision" set aside

Jonisayi Maromo

PRETORIA, November 26 (ANA) - The Tshwane regional African National Congress (ANC) on Monday appealed to the High Court in Pretoria to overturn Tshwane Council Speaker Rachel Mathebe's decision which ruled that a motion of no-confidence against Mayor Solly Msimanga be held in council through a show of hands.

The opposition party in the Tshwane Council, the ANC had put a spirited bid to have the vote of confidence in M ...