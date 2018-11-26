The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Spain-diplomacy-Saudi-royals lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Spain former king criticised for meeting Saudi crown prince
ATTENTION - ADDS royal family reaction ///
Madrid, Nov 26, 2018 (AFP) - Former Spanish King Juan Carlos was under fire Monday after a photo emerged of him meeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who has been tainted by the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The photo, which was released on the Twitter account of the Saudi foreign ministry (@KSAmofaEN), was published in several Spanish newspapers.
Conservative daily ...

 

