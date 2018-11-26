Nigeria-unrest-BokoHaram

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Boko Haram kills four farmers in NE Nigeria: witnesses

Kano, Nigeria, Nov 26, 2018 (AFP) - Boko Haram jihadists have killed four farmers near the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, in the latest bloodshed in the restive region, witnesses and a local militia leader said on Monday.

Dozens of fighters believed to be loyal to Boko Haram factional leader Abubakar Shekau attacked a group of farmers working in their field near Jiddari-Polo on Monday, said the farmers who survived the attack.

