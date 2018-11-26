REFILE-U.N. approves first emergency aid for Venezuela

GENEVA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The United Nations emergency fund

released $9.2 mln to Venezuela on Monday to fund humanitarian

programmes including health and nutritional assistance to women

and children, its first allocation in the crisis, a U.N.

spokesman said.

The funds, from the U.N.'s Central Emergency Response Fund

(CERF), will support projects to provide nutritional support to

children under five, preg ...