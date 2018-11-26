The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

REFILE-U.N. approves first emergency aid for Venezuela

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Changes day in first paragraph to Monday, not Tuesday)
GENEVA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The United Nations emergency fund
released $9.2 mln to Venezuela on Monday to fund humanitarian
programmes including health and nutritional assistance to women
and children, its first allocation in the crisis, a U.N.
spokesman said.
The funds, from the U.N.'s Central Emergency Response Fund
(CERF), will support projects to provide nutritional support to
children under five, preg ...

 

