REFILE-U.N. approves first emergency aid for Venezuela
GENEVA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The United Nations emergency fund
released $9.2 mln to Venezuela on Monday to fund humanitarian
programmes including health and nutritional assistance to women
and children, its first allocation in the crisis, a U.N.
spokesman said.
The funds, from the U.N.'s Central Emergency Response Fund
(CERF), will support projects to provide nutritional support to
children under five, preg ...
