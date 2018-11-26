UPDATE 3-Macron feels diesel tax anger after Paris 'battle scenes'
By Richard Lough and Michel Rose
PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron,
caught off guard by violent demonstrations against diesel tax
hikes, warned his cabinet on Monday that the protests could
tarnish France's image and said the government needed to listen
to voter anger.
The 10 days of unrest, which on Saturday left some Parisian
boulevards transformed into battlefields, hit Macron as he
sought to counter a ...
