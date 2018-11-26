UPDATE 3-Macron feels diesel tax anger after Paris 'battle scenes'

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron,

caught off guard by violent demonstrations against diesel tax

hikes, warned his cabinet on Monday that the protests could

tarnish France's image and said the government needed to listen

to voter anger.

The 10 days of unrest, which on Saturday left some Parisian

boulevards transformed into battlefields, hit Macron as he

sought to counter a ...