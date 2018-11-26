Spain-aviation-strike-Ryanair-Ireland

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Spain says Ryanair violated right to strike: unions

Madrid, Nov 26, 2018 (AFP) - Spain has found Ryanair guilty of violating cabin crews' right to strike and work safety regulations as well as obstructing labour inspections, threatening to fine the low-frills airline for 16 infractions, unions said Monday.

The labour ministry found that the company, by emailing or calling employees to see if they would stop work before planned strikes on July 25 and 26, and September 28, had infringed on their r ...