The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Guinea signs $3 billion deal for alumina refinery
Conakry, Nov 26, 2018 (AFP) - The government of Guinea, the world's third largest producer of bauxite, signed on Monday a $3 billion (2.6 billion euro) deal to tap reserves of the mineral in two new regions as well as build a railway and plant to process it into alumina.
The consortium includes the Guinean bauxite mining company SMB and transport firm UMS, the Singaporean firm Winning Shipping and Chinese aluminium manufacturer Shandong Weiqiao.< ...

 

