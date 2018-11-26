Guinea-mining-bauxite

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Guinea signs $3 billion deal for alumina refinery

Conakry, Nov 26, 2018 (AFP) - The government of Guinea, the world's third largest producer of bauxite, signed on Monday a $3 billion (2.6 billion euro) deal to tap reserves of the mineral in two new regions as well as build a railway and plant to process it into alumina.

The consortium includes the Guinean bauxite mining company SMB and transport firm UMS, the Singaporean firm Winning Shipping and Chinese aluminium manufacturer Shandong Weiqiao.< ...