UPDATE 3-Cyber Monday set to become record U.S. online shopping day
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds comments from shoppers, sales data)
By Siddharth Cavale
Nov 26 (Reuters) - Cyber Monday was on track to bring in a
record $7.8 billion in U.S. online sales, but will also test the
limits of retailers' e-commerce operations as millions of
shoppers scour for steep discounts on everything from Lego sets
to big-screen TVs.
Target Corp and Amazon.com Inc are pulling
out all the stops to get customers' attention by offering
deliveries with no minimum ord ...
