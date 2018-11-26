CBI-DIRECTOR-CASE - CBI interim director does not allow reopening of alleged corruption case against I-T officials

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) CBI Director (in-charge) M Nageswar Rao has "turned down" a proposal conveyed "orally" by the then director Alok Verma to re-open a case of alleged corruption against Income Tax officers and a middleman, saying it was a policy decision which he could not take in light of a Supreme Court order.

A CBI spokesperson said the file was moved before the interim director but the request for reopening the case was turned down as giving an approval to it would have amounted to taking a p ...