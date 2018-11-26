The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-EU--Spain-Flag Insult, 0131

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Spanish comedian faces probe for using flag as handkerchief<
Eds: APNewsNow.<
MADRID (AP) - A Spanish comedian has appeared in a Madrid court after he blew his nose with the country's national flag during a televised sketch.
Comedian Daniel Mateo is being investigated for allegedly insulting the nation's symbol and inciting hate, which can be punished with up to 4 years in prison.
The 29 year-old declined to testify Monday arguing that he needed more time to prepare his defense.

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 26th of November 2018 08:31:20 PM. All rights reserved.