Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
NJ lawmakers weighing legislation legalizing marijuana<
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey lawmakers have begun considering legislation to legalize recreational cannabis.
A joint Democrat-led Assembly and Senate committee on Monday began discussing the package of measures before a standing-room-only crowd.
The legislation legalizes an ounce of marijuana for adults 21 and over, sets up a five-person cannabis com ...
