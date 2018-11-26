BC-NJ--New Jersey-Mariju, 0140

NJ lawmakers weighing legislation legalizing marijuana

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey lawmakers have begun considering legislation to legalize recreational cannabis.

A joint Democrat-led Assembly and Senate committee on Monday began discussing the package of measures before a standing-room-only crowd.

The legislation legalizes an ounce of marijuana for adults 21 and over, sets up a five-person cannabis com ...