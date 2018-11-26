Jaguars fire OC Hackett

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars

on Monday.

"These are always tough decisions," head coach Doug Marrone said in a

statement. "But as the head coach, I have to do what I think is best for this

football team."

Jacksonville lost its seventh consecutive game on Sunday.

Hackett was quarterbacks coach in 2015 and for the first seven games in 2016,

before he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

The Jaguars led the NFL in ...