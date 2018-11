Russia-Ukraine-conflict-Poroshenko

URGENT Ukraine leader says Moscow launched 'new phase' of aggression

Kiev, Nov 26, 2018 (AFP) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Monday accused Russia of taking its conflict with Kiev to another level after Moscow seized three Ukrainian ships near Crimea this weekend.

"After the attack on Ukrainian military vessels, (Russia) entered a new phase of aggression," Poroshenko said during a televised address to the nation.

He said the incident showed "the arrogant and open participati ...